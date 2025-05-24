Arizona: Body of hiker-influencer Hannah Moody found

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de mayo, 2025

The body of influencer Hannah Moody, 31, was discovered in a Scottsdale preserve around noon Thursday, 600 yards from a trailhead, after going missing the previous day, the Scottsdale Police Department said in a news release.

The influencer was a hiker known for posting messages about life and sharing her hiking adventures and her spiritual reflections.

Investigators have said they are trying to piece together what happened and said there are no obvious signs of assault or trauma. Moody's cause of death will be determined by the coroner, Fox News picked up.

According to local police, the influencer was reported missing on Wednesday around 8:50 p.m. by concerned friends who said they had not heard from her.

Search efforts began the same day, initially finding her car still parked in the Gateway Trailhead parking lot in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale.

After scouring the area with drones and helicopters, the search was called off at 11:30 a.m. local time.

The search resumed Thursday morning and around noon the Maricopa County Sheriff's Air Unit was able to locate Moody's body.

"It's a heartbreaking development in the extensive search for the missing hiker," police said.