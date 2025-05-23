Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrollment of foreign students

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de mayo, 2025

Harvard University sued the Trump administration Friday over the president's recent decision to revoke the school's ability to enroll international students.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Boston, the Ivy League school called the move a "flagrant violation" of the country's Constitution and other federal laws. Harvard added that the repeal had an "immediate and devastating effect" on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

Cutting an additional $450 million to Harvard The Trump administration announced days ago further cuts in grants to Harvard.



The president accuses the school and other U.S. universities, such as Columbia, of antisemitism for allowing Palestinian vandals to stage antisemitic demonstrations on their campuses. He also called for an end to diversity programs.



The Department of Health and Human Services reported the removal of an additional $450 million in grants to Harvard, on top of the $2.2 billion disclosed the previous week. It claims a discrimination problem at the university.

"It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students," says the lawsuit accessed by some media outlets.

"Fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party"

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered Thursday the termination of the Harvard Student and Exchange Visitor Program's certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.

The government official accused Harvard of "fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

The university campus shared a statement of support for its foreign students and faculty. It insisted it is pursuing legal avenues to stop the administration's restriction.