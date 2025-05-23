'Antisemitism will not be tolerated': Multiple charges filed against Elias Rodriguez, accused of the brutal murder of two Israeli officials in D.C.

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de mayo, 2025

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, announced multiple charges against the suspect in the brutal murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., who were shot after attending an American Jewish Committee event.

The suspect is Elias Rodriguez, a Chicago resident, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials and firearms-related offenses.

The suspect appeared in court earlier Thursday afternoon and was assigned a defense attorney. The judge told the defendant that he could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Rodriguez, who at the time of his arrest told police officers, "I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza," waived his right to a bail hearing and agreed to remain in custody while the proceedings are ongoing.

The preliminary hearing was set for June 18 at 13:00 local time.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the Department of Justice "will not tolerate" antisemitism as she announced the charges against Rodriguez.

“Two families now are left to grieve for dreams that will never be realized, and as I speak right now, there is an individual who is being presented in court and charged with various crimes,” Pirro said. “What I want to be clear about today, since this is the first time you're hearing from me, is that this is a horrific crime and these crimes are not going to be tolerated by me and by this office."

“A young couple at the beginning of their life's journey about to be engaged in another country, had their bodies removed in the cold of the night, in a foreign city, in a body bag,” she added. “We are not going to tolerate that anymore.”

The prosecutor also clarified that, despite the charges being announced less than 24 hours after the shooting, the case will continue to be investigated as a hate crime and terrorism, so there is a significant possibility that more charges will be filed as the investigation progresses.

Rodriguez showed no remorse during the killing

Throughout the day, chilling details of the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were a couple and had plans to get married, were revealed.

According to Fox News, the suspect allegedly showed no remorse at the time of perpetrating the murder, as, according to court documents, he returned to fire more shots to make sure the victims were indeed dead.

The court file explains that police officers reviewed security camera recordings before and during the shooting, which took place in front of the Jewish Museum on Capitol Hill.

According to this document, a man dressed in a blue hooded jacket, dark backpack, blue pants and light sneakers walked toward where Lischinsky and Milgrim were standing. As he was practically next to the victims and two other witnesses, the man turned around and opened fire after pulling a gun from his waistband.

“RODRIGUEZ is captured on the video extending both his arms in the direction of the decedents and firing several times, as indicated by the muzzle flashes,” the affidavit reads. “Once the decedents fell to the ground, RODRIGUEZ is captured on the video advancing closer to the decedents, leaning over with them with his arm extended, and firing several more times.”

The clothing seen on the cameras matches what Rodriguez was wearing last night.