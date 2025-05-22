Who loaded the gun in the anti-Semitic attack in Washington?

22 de mayo, 2025

Old news, as in more than half a century old, is surfacing today in Washington, D. C.: a man shouting "Free Palestine!" killed a young Jewish couple at point-blank range at an event sponsored by the American Jewish Committee. But the assassin's weapon was loaded by the global Western establishment which has stepped up its blood libels against Israel and its people. Old news, a new anti-Semitic attack incited by the powerful, perpetrated by the scum.

Yaron Lischinsky and his girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim, were murdered for being Jews, no more. But their death is the product of blatant incitement. The global context of this attack is what foretells worse times.

The powers of the world, in revulsive heap, are threatening Israel if it does not stop Operation Gideon's Chariots, with which it could finally wipe out what is left of Hamas in Gaza. The world's powerful say that Israel's latest attack on an enemy, whose sole mission is to wipe out the Jews, must be called off. What is the option, leave Hamas alone?

If so, the answer of the world's powerful is to put bullets for Hamas and its admirers to aim at the heads of the world's Jews.

The world establishment loaded the gun

This week, as never before, a brutal movement of the Islamo-progressive narrative was dedicated to instilling anti-Semitic hatred against Israel and in favor of the perpetrators of the October 7, 2023 pogrom. According to the BBC, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours if they do not receive urgent nutrition and care. The BBC launched this fake full steam ahead and then debunked it on the cheap. But the damage was done and it was no fluke. It was a lie designed to save Hamas. A moral blackmail that will give support to the lie that Israel is not waging a war against jihadism, but against children.

This lie, which Guterres purposely let run, has boosted Israelophobiain the media and on social networks with the neo-medieval belief that "Jews are a baby-killing machine". Someday, not so distant, the UN will be seen as the biggest anti-Semitism powerhouse in history by scope and funding. Someday the world will be ashamed of the UN.

World leaders, so groveling, so given to seeking the heat of moral finger-pointing, lined up to join the intifada against Israel, without even asking for proof about the BBC's claims, whose source is the Hamas-ruled "Gaza health ministry," a detail no one remembers. The international condemnation against Israel had an effect. Leaders of Western countries have given credence to the Hamas view that this is a criminal famine campaign disguised as a war on terror. That is the breeding ground that motivated the murder of Yaron and Sarah.

Now everyone will feign condolences. We can predict what is to come, because the entire West has already experienced it, because Islamism (guilty of 99% of the terrorism that has plagued us globally for more than half a century) has already attacked us, humans, in each and every one of our countries.

"It is not the people who hate Israel, it is the establishment."

The Jewish institutions will reinforce their security, the politicians will rehearse their empty speeches against anti-Semitism, saying that it will not be tolerated in their respective countries and the "specialists" will analyze the motivations of the criminal: excuses. Because the truth is that it was the world establishment who loaded the gun.

It was the UNinventing lies, already a thousand times denied. It was the UN sheltering openly Judeophobic rapporteurs, proven to be paid by pro-Palestinian institutions. The UN sanctioning almost exclusively the only democracy in the region and hiding the daily genocide of the rights of millions of women under Sharia law.

It was the International Criminal Court, ideologically infested, filled with stupids and sex vultures, capable of anything to divert attention from their crimes and corruptness.

They were Macron, Starmer and Carney coordinately attacking Israel with lies and with the absolute determination that it will not continue its defensive war. Traitors, first of all, to their peoples, who in a few years have been run over by a culture that came not to integrate but to impose itself. Traitors to the thousands of victims of Islamist attacks that occur daily in France, the United Kingdom and Canada. Twisted accomplices of the replacement of churches by mosques, real creators of the "no go zones". Deliverers of the blood of their daughters, as in Rotherham.

It was the BBCand the rest of the mainstream media, spreading giant fakes ad infinitum, copying without reading the racist tickers coming out of the bowels of the news agencies.

It was the circus around Eurovision, the pornographic campaign against Israel and against a little girl whose sin had been not to let herself be killed by the terrorists, commanded by the Government of Gaza. They were the Eurovision participants who made a vacuum to Israel, they were the unhinged who booed Yuval Raphael, they were the soulless who failed to metabolize his triumph. They were the ones who started a witch hunt to punish the popular vote that brought her to the podium.

Because it is not the people who hate Israel, it is the establishment.

It was Pedro Sanchez trying to cover up his unusual cataract of corruption, going from servant of evil to offer Israel's head on a silver platter. It was the nefarious groupings with which he shares the Spanish government that exude Israelophobic hatred at every turn.

It was the European Union, the source of all baseness and injustice, that seeks to sanction Israel for having been invaded. It was the EU that filled the coffers of Hamas for years, without realizing that the money they sent was transformed into missiles against Israel and oppression of the Gazan people.

It was the Irish trio Kneecap, who turned a concert into an explicit demonstration of support for Hamas and Hezbollah. And it was the tens of members of the music industry who signed an open letter of support applauding their incitement to mass murder.

It was Hollywoodwith vermin like Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Riz Ahmed who joined the anti-Israel lie by condemning the film industry's "silence" on the "genocide" in Gaza.

It was the army of bots, which in recent days has multiplied amplifying a multidimensional influence operation, without anyone wondering why all these satraps do not ask Egypt to send humanitarian aid and put their bulging bank accounts at the service of alleviating the famine.

What this large group of anti-Israelis is trying to do is to prevent the fall of Hamas, the apple of the eye of Qatar and Iran. Recently, Mohammed Sinwar was killed in Khan Younis, in one of the tunnels that Hamas uses to hide, along with its arsenal. This Sinwar, brother of the already assassinated Jackal, was the heir to a list of leaders such as Mohammed Deif or Ismail Haniyeh. Little by little, the most radicalized are falling and this is making the left and global jihadism hysterical, which is trying at all costs to prevent this fall. And the international establishment is being instrumental to this purpose.

Now President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the murders in Washington D. C. are based on anti-Semitism and must end. He also said that hatred and radicalization have no place in America. But he is kidding himself. Hate and radicalization are growing in the US. Its next leading generations are infected with anti-Semitic and anti-Western hatred, and it was his beloved Qatar that was responsible. Too bad the president doesn't remember who rotted the souls of the young people who will be America's ruling elite in the next decade. How many of those will be willing to murder people in the name of inseminated hatred?

"History will take care to remember those who were complicit in seeking the extermination of Israel."

The anti-Semitic crime perpetrated in the heart of the US, at the Jewish Museum in Washington, comes at a dire time in international relations in the Middle East. When Donald Trump and many members of his Administration have repeated the Hamas narrative of the humanitarian crisis for which they blame Israel and not the Gazans who hold tortured hostages almost two years after the pogrom and are unable to release them to save "civilians" from the evils they denounce.

Trump's sad Middle East tour that filled with hope the Houthis, Iran's nuclear program, the new Syrian criminal dictatorship and the serial hater of Israel: Erdogan, left aside the Hebrew country. This signal was also received with joy by the world jihadism that already issued its congratulatory communiqués for Starmer, Macron, Sanchez and Carney. Unbelievable that Trump wants to be part of that club.

In this war that Israel is waging almost single-handedly between the West and Islamist barbarism, the powerful of the West are treacherously isolating the small Jewish country and emboldening those who seek, openly, its extermination.

Once Golda Meir said that if given a choice between being dead and being pitied, or living with a bad image, she would rather stay alive and have the bad image.

It would be good for the powerful of the world to remember Golda's words, because Israel will not disappear, but history will take care to remember those who were complicit in seeking its extermination.