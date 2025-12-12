Game Awards: French video game 'Clair Obscur: Expedition 33' dominates and breaks all records by winning nine statuettes

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the first production from French studio Sandfall Interactive, broke a record Thursday by taking home nine awards at the Game Awards de Los Angeles, including video game of the year.

The title was nominated in a record number of categories and was up against heavyweights such as Death Stranding 2 from the legendary Hideo Kojima, famous for Metal Gear Solid, and Donkey Kong Bananza from Nintendo.

The post-apocalyptic themed video game also won in the categories of best independent game, best art direction and best narrative, among others, marking a milestone for a title produced in France.

In this way, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 broke the mark for statuettes won by a single video game in what is considered the equivalent of the Oscar of this industry.

"They've changed our lives and that of our studio, and it's really wonderful," said the video game's director, Guillaume Broche, on stage at the Peacock Theater, where the awards were handed out.

An achievement against the giants of the industry

The video game is characterized by its marked homage to Gallic culture: scenarios inspired by the Paris of the Belle Époque, music performed largely in French and an additional costume for the characters that combines a red beret, striped shirt and bread baguette.

Developed largely by about thirty people, a rather modest number compared to the titans of the industry, the game is the first project many on the team have ever worked on.

Million-dollar sales

With more than five million copies sold, it has become a worldwide phenomenon and one of the surprise hits of the year since its launch in April.

Last year's big winner was Astro Bot, a platform game that pays tribute to the best-known heroes of the PlayStation.