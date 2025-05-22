Trump and Rubio condemn anti-Semitism after DC murders and vow to 'track down those responsible'

Published by Israel Duro 22 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump and Marco Rubio condemned anti-Semitism following the murder of two staff members from the Israeli Embassy in Washington, vowing that "we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice." The Jewish State reinforced security at all its global delegations, while President Isaac Herzog stated that "terrorism and hatred will not break us."

As stated by Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security: "Two Israeli embassy staff members were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share."

The only suspect under arrest

According to the ongoing investigation, the attack took place on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Capital Museum. Officers received a report of a shooting around 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Police stated that the suspect entered the museum after the shooting and was subsequently trapped inside. "We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect, who is now in custody," Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters, according to statements reported by AFP.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing. Despite first responders' efforts to save them, both were pronounced dead.

"Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire," he explained. Police identified him as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago. According to Smith, he shouted "Free Palestine" as he was arrested and handcuffed.

Reactions in Washington and Israel

"These horrific murders in Washington, D.C., obviously based on anti-Semitism, must end NOW!" posted Trump on Truth Social. "Hate and radicalism have no place in America."

His Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, promised that they will locate those responsible. "We will bring them to justice," he posted on X after what he called a "brazen act of cowardly and anti-Semitic violence."

Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line

Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said in a statement that the deadly shooting "is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism." "Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," he added.

"We are confident that the U.S. authorities will crack down on those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act with determination to protect its citizens and representatives, wherever they are in the world," he said.

"Terror and hatred will not break us"

The Israeli president said he was "shocked" by the incident, describing it as "a despicable act of hatred, of anti-Semitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy."

Herzog also warned that such acts will not bring Israel to its knees and highlighted the cooperation with the U.S. in pursuing justice: "America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hatred will not break us."