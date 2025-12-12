Tyler Robinson makes first in-person court appearance in Charlie Kirk murder case

Police photo of Tyler Robinson Office of the Governor of Utah/AFP.

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de diciembre, 2025

Tyler Robinson, 22, sat in the dock for the first time in person, charged with the murder of political activist Charlie Kirk. The assassination quickly sparked a wave of outrage, becoming one of the most talked-about media topics of the year.

Robinson was wearing a light shirt and tie in the Utah courtroom, according to AFP. At an earlier hearing, the judge ruled that he did not have to appear in court in prison uniform.

The defendant faces the death penalty if convicted of the murder.

Kirk's murder

The founder of Turning Point USA was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University last September 10.

After an intense search, the suspect was arrested the next day when his family persuaded him to turn himself in because they had recognized him in photographs released by investigators.

Authorities say Robinson shot Kirk from the rooftop of a building across the university campus because of opinions the influential activist was airing.

Authorities have cited text messages exchanged between Robinson and his roommate, whom they described as "biological male… undergoing a gender transition."

In the conversation, his roommate, who was not identified, asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk. "I had enough of his hatred," Robinson reportedly wrote. "Some hate can't be negotiated out."