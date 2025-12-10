Michigan school closings: Here are the more than 500 schools with delays or cancellations in metro Detroit

Published by Santiago Ospital 10 de diciembre, 2025

Following Tuesday night's snowfall in Detroit, authorities warned of traffic jams and difficulty getting around Wednesday morning. In response, more than 500 schools have announced full or partial closings.

Forecasting Wednesday's closings, Jonah Drake and Jacob Melton, meteorologists with the specialty site West Michigan Weather, said most of the closings or delays would occur north of I-96. For Thursday, they reduced the chances of further closures, although they noted that they could still occur.

From Academy for Business & Technology and Bishop Foley Catholic High to Chandler Park Academy and Anchor Bay School District, these were among the schools announcing closures.

*The list has been compiled from the WXYZ and FOX 2 Detroit. Check your school's website and relevant authorities to confirm your school's live status: