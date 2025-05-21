Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies at age 75

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de mayo, 2025

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia, died Wednesday at age 75, his family said in a statement.

Without detailing the reason for his death, his relatives announced he "passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family."

"He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many," they said.

"We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion."

Connolly announced last year that he had esophageal cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

In late April, he said that "after grueling treatments," the cancer, "initially beaten back," had returned. "The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress," he also announced, adding that he would shortly be leaving his seat on the Oversight Committee.

Connolly remained active until the very end. Just a day before his death, on Monday, he introduced a bill aimed at raising awareness about the disease he was battling. "Esophageal Cancer is quickly on the rise, touching the lives of tens of thousands of Americans – including mine."