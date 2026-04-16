Congressional Democrats file articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth, during an appearance at the White House in April 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2026

Several Democratic members of Congress filed six articles of impeachment against the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, whom they accuse of "violating his oath to the Constitution" in making decisions linked to the war against Iran.

Through a statement, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., the leader of the initiative, detailed that Hegseth has engaged in several crimes, in addition to "conduct beneath the dignity of his office."

"Pete Hegseth broke his oath to the Constitution, put U.S. troops at grave risk through the unauthorized disclosure of classified information, engaged in abuse of office and conduct beneath the dignity of his office, and carried out unlawful military actions despite his obligation to refuse—including strikes on civilians and a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. Hegseth’s conduct meets the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors and warrants immediate removal by Congress," Ansari said.

With the filing of the following articles, Ansari and the other Democratic members who have sponsored the initiative have begun the process to try to remove Hegseth from his position as secretary of war:

"Unauthorized war against Iran and endangerment of members of the U.S. Armed Forces" "Violations of the Law of Armed Conflict and attacks against civilians" "Negligence and reckless handling of sensitive military information" "Obstruction of congressional oversight" "Abuse of power and politicization of the U.S. Armed Forces" "Conduct that brings discredit to the United States and its Armed Forces."

Democratic members who backed Ansari's initiative include Sarah McBride (Delaware), Lauren Underwood (Illinois), Al Green and Jasmine Crockett (Texas), Steve Cohen (Tennessee) and Nikema Williams (Georgia).