Trump evaluates sending money to mothers to increase the birth rate: 'Sounds like a good idea'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump evaluates giving economic incentives to mothers to increase the birth rate in the United States. Although it was initially reported by The New York Times, which indicated that the White House was considering sending $5,000 to mothers after giving birth, the president confirmed that it is a measure in the pipeline.

Although the proposal already had the support of some members of Congress, such as Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, it still did not have the public support of the President, who was asked about it at the White House and responded: "Sounds like a good idea." Without giving him much more time, he opted to move on to another question.

Trump had previously flirted with the idea, reiterating the need for more babies to be born on domestic soil. He said as much at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he claimed America needed a new baby boom. More recently, he called himself "the fertilization president."

In this context, the Times reported on April 21 that the Trump administration is studying different alternatives behind closed doors to incentivize the birth rate.

"Policy experts and advocates of boosting the birthrate have been meeting with White House aides, sometimes handing over written proposals on ways to help or convince women to have more babies, according to four people who have been part of the meetings who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations," the NYT recently reported.

The cited media outlet also named Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk as some of the key movers behind this move.

"Administration officials have not indicated what ideas — if any — they might ultimately embrace. But advocates expressed confidence that fertility issues will become a prominent piece of the agenda, noting that President Trump has called for a 'baby boom' and pointing to the symbolic power of seeing Mr. Vance and other top officials attend public events with their children," the New York Times added.