Person of interest arrested after deadly shooting at Brown University

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. authorities arrested a person of interest in connection with the shooting Saturday at Brown University, which left two students dead and at least nine wounded, city and police officials said Sunday. Following the arrest, police indicated they are not seeking other suspects for the attack, according to AFP.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley confirmed that the individual was arrested early Sunday morning. At his side, Colonel Oscar Perez, chief of the Providence Police Department, specified that it is a person between 30 and 39 years old, although no further details about his identity or charges were disseminated while the investigation progresses.

"We have detained someone of interest," Perez said at a news conference, per The New York Times. He added that they are not looking for anyone else.

The arrest followed a widespread operation that involved about 400 officers, including FBI personnel, state troopers and campus security, after the attacker fled the scene. The lockdown order was lifted Sunday morning, although the university warned that areas remain restricted due to active scenes of investigation.

The attack that left at least two dead

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Barus and Holley Building, home to the engineering and physics departments, during a final exam review class (Principles of Economics), Brown University President Christina Paxson confirmed.

The institution issued an "active shooter" alert at 4:22 p.m. local time, instructing students and staff to lock doors, silence phones and remain hidden.

A video released by police shows the alleged perpetrator dressed in dark clothing walking briskly after exiting the building. Witnesses indicated he was also wearing a gray camouflage mask.

Victims and injured Of the 11 victims, 10 were students, Paxson reported. Eight of the injured remain in serious but stable condition, one is critical but stable and another was released, Mayor Smiley detailed. The ninth injured person suffered injuries from bullet fragments and was later taken to a hospital.



Witness accounts describe scenes of panic.

President Donald Trump noted on Truth Social that he was informed of the attack and that the FBI was on the scene. "God bless the victims and the families of the victims," he said.

Brown University, part of the Ivy League, has about 11,000 students and is located in Providence, R.I., near Boston. The episode adds to a string of school shootings across the country, against a backdrop of lingering debate over access to firearms and security measures on college campuses.