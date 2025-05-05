California: At least three dead and nine missing after boat capsizes in San Diego

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de mayo, 2025

At least three people died and nine people are unaccounted for after a boat capsized in waters off the coast of San Diego.

"Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California. Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel," authorities reported.

In addition to the fatalities and missing people, emergency services reported four injured, who were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In statements issued by a witness to emergency services and reported by NBC News, 18 people were on board.

The Coast Guard is working in cooperation with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.