Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de mayo, 2025

Authorities have reported that a shooting at a restaurant in Glendale, Arizona, has left at least five dead and three wounded. The event occurred at El Camarón Gigante restaurant, which was celebrating a Cinco de Mayo party.

"There are three dead people from this incident, and there's a total of five other victims having sustained some sort of injury from either shrapnel or gunshot wounds," Glendale Police Department Public Information Officer Moroni Mendez said at a news conference.

In that regard, Mendez explained that the investigation is ongoing and there are details that are still unknown. He described the crime scene as "huge."

"Whether they know each other, whether they’re related, whether they’re allies or opponents, we don’t know yet, and that’s what we’re trying to solve and figure out," Mendez explained.

Similarly, authorities indicated that there have been no arrests, but Mendez added that there is no continuing threat to the public.

Meanwhile, an unidentified witness told Phoenix station KPNX, an NBC affiliate, that the El Camarón Gigante restaurant was celebrating a family Cinco de Mayo party, with dozens of people of all ages present when the shooting occurred.