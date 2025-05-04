At least one dead and 14 wounded in a shooting in Houston: 'This whole incident started as a family party'

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de mayo, 2025

The Houston Police Department responded Sunday at noon to reports of shots fired in Cherry Hill, Houston, Texas. When they arrived on the scene, they found multiple injured people in different locations of a house where a family was holding a party.

"This whole incident started as a family party," Patricia Cantu, deputy chief of police, said at a press conference. Investigators, she added, believe the shooting began when attendees asked an "uninvited guest," to leave. The latter opened fire, receiving "return fire from the residents as well."

Cantu confirmed that one person was dead. Although she did not specify numbers, she added that there are "multiple critical condition" patients and "a few" stable.

Investigations are ongoing. There are multiple detainees, although it is not known at this time if any of them is the attacker.

Developing story.