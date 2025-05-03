California: Shooter critically wounds two Hispanic women on Spartan College campus

Published by Israel Duro 3 de mayo, 2025

The Inglewood (Calif.) Police Department reported that the suspected shooter who injured two Hispanic women at the Spartan College Aeronautics and Technology campus is in custody. Investigators said the man, who is also Hispanic, was a former college employee and the victims currently work there.

Inglewood Police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at 8911 Aviation Blvd. at 3:39 p.m. (local time). Officers found two injured women, who were transported to a Long Beach trauma center in critical condition, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman.

Officers urged students and staff on campus to shelter in place as they scoured the campus classroom by classroom in search of the suspect and more victims. Finally, at 5:15 p.m. local time, they called off the search. The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly thereafter (5:45 p.m.) in Koreatown.

The identities of the victims and the shooter are still unknown



The identities of the victims and the assailant have not been released at this time, although Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. told the Los Angeles Times that "It was not a random act of violence. The crime motive was related to the employment at the school."

Butts, a 19-year veteran of the Inglewood Police Department, also reported that a 9 mm shell casing was recovered on campus. He added:

"Situations like this are very jarring for a community because it promotes a sense of randomness and threatens safety. This is a college campus; you see no reason that there would be this type of crime at school.”