Trump threatens to sue The New York Times: ‘It is vital to hold these liars accountable’

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump threatened to sue The New York Times for its coverage of the president's lawsuit against Paramount and CBS over their October 2024 interview of then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on “60 Minutes.”

The Republican called the work of The New York Times "possibly" illegal, for which he claims it should be held accountable in court.

"The Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that ‘people’ said that the case is baseless. They don’t mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, possibly to the point where the Times’ interjection makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying. ... Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior. It is vital to hold these Liars and Fraudsters accountable!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In recent hours, Paramount Global's board of directors paved the way for a possible out-of-court settlement in the $20 billion lawsuit filed by Trump against CBS.

The president took legal action against CBS and its parent company, accusing them of wanting to boost the image of Harris during the campaign, misleadingly editing an interview that aired on the program “60 Minutes” to benefit the then Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president.

That out-of-court settlement that Paramount wants to reach with Trump includes a financial sum that was not revealed at the moment.

The president said the case he brought against Paramount, CBS and “60 Minutes” is a “real success.”