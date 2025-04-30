Mediation moves forward between CBS News and Donald Trump over '60 Minutes' lawsuit

Published by Agustina Blanco 29 de abril, 2025

The board of directors of Paramount Global, parent company of CBS News, has paved the way for a possible out-of-court settlement in the $20 billion lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against CBS, accusing "60 Minutes" of deceptively editing an interview with ex-vice president Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election.

According to The New York Times, mediation between the parties is set to begin on Wednesday in an effort to resolve the litigation that has generated controversy in the media industry.

On April 18, Paramount's board met to establish acceptable financial terms for a potential settlement with Trump.

Although specific amounts have not been disclosed, the decision reflects the company's willingness to negotiate, even though legal experts have called the lawsuit baseless and a likely victory for CBS under First Amendment arguments.

According to The New York Times, Shari Redstone, a majority shareholder in Paramount, has expressed her support for a deal.

Redstone, who stands to benefit significantly from Paramount's pending sale to Skydance Media, a Hollywood studio that requires regulatory approval from the Trump administration, has informed the board that it will refrain from participating in deliberations related to the lawsuit to avoid conflicts of interest.

Possible settlement



The possibility of a settlement has generated outrage in the CBS news division, especially among the staff of "60 Minutes," the most-watched news program in the United States.

On April 22, just four days after the board meeting, Bill Owens, executive producer of the program, announced his abrupt resignation, citing a violation of his journalistic independence.

In a meeting with the team, Owens expressed his frustration, claiming he had become a "problem" for the corporation, according to an audio recording cited by The New York Times.

More trouble for CBS



Owens' resignation is tied to previous tensions with Paramount. In January, Redstone expressed displeasure to CBS executives about a "60 Minutes" segment related to the Israel-Hamas war, leading to the assignment of a veteran CBS News executive to review future segments of the program on the Middle East or the Trump administration. Although no segments were canceled, Owens viewed this oversight as a threat to the editorial autonomy of "60 Minutes."

Tensions escalated on April 13, when the program aired reports on Trump's efforts to annex Greenland and his confrontation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump reacted on social media, demanding sanctions against "60 Minutes," CBS and Paramount for what he called "illegal behavior."

Redstone, unsettled by Trump's publications, asked Paramount's co-CEO, George Cheeks, for information about "60 Minutes" planned politically sensitive segments for the remainder of its season, which would conclude in May.

The discontent at "60 Minutes" became apparent on Sunday night's broadcast, when correspondent Scott Pelley, in an unusual segment, informed the audience that Owens had resigned because he “felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires," explicitly mentioning Paramount.

The "60 Minutes" case is not isolated



In December 2024, ABC News, owned by Walt Disney Company, agreed to pay $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by Trump.