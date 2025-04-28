114 illegal immigrants were arrested in a mega raid in a clandestine nightclub in Colorado Springs

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de abril, 2025

Federal authorities arrested more than one hundred illegal immigrants during a massive operation at a clandestine nightclub in Colorado Springs frequented "by Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13 terrorists."

The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division reported that, during the early hours of Sunday morning, it led the operation at the clandestine location where 114 illegal immigrants were detained.

There were at least 200 people at the site, and in addition, different types of drugs, including pink cocaine, and evidence of prostitution and multiple firearms were discovered, the DEA said.

#DEA Rocky Mountain led a multi-agency enforcement operation along with our local and federal partners early this morning.@DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody. Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/R4Smb3voAg — DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) April 27, 2025

In addition, authorities reported that about a dozen active U.S. military service members were found at the club, some as customers and others working as armed security personnel.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the mega raid involved 300 officers from several agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists," Bondi said on X. "Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized."

This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists. Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized. 2 people were also arrested on existing warrants.



As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/DvYUNrmzvd — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 27, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department also participated in the operation where U.S. Postal Service and IRS agents were seen arresting illegal immigrants.

President Donald Trump praised the operation on his Truth Social account.

"A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from," Trump wrote. "If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The operation comes amid growing national concern over criminal activity by Tren de Aragua in the United States. Recently, five alleged gang members of this organization were arrested in Fresno County, California, after staging a wave of armed robberies and shooting at police officers. These are the violent criminals that, according to conservative sectors, the Democrats seek to protect from deportation and avoid sending them to CECOT, the maximum security prison in El Salvador.