FBI arrests Wisconsin judge for obstructing ICE agents
"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest," Kash Patel said on social media.
FBI Director Kash Patel reported that a judge was arrested who allegedly tried to help an undocumented defendant avoid arrest.
Patel indicated in a post on social media that Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, was arrested on charges of obstructing an immigration arrest operation.
Flores Ruíz is also in FBI custody.
In addition, local media outlets such as The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed the information and explained that Dugan is expected to appear before Judge Stephen Dries on the second floor of the federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee.