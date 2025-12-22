James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the series 'The Wire,' died at the age of 46

Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de diciembre, 2025

James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the series "The Wire," died at age 46. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the actor allegedly took his own life.

In addition to the aforementioned HBO series, Ransone participated in films such as "It: Chapter Two," "The Black Phone" and "The Black Phone 2," as well as TV shows such as "Bosch" and "Poker Face."

Regarding his role as Sobotka, The Huffington Post noted that the actor had received "numerous accolades for his raw, nuanced interpretation of the character."

"He was a witty, caring guy, possessed of a restless intelligence, and I was lucky to know him. He was struggling—the holidays are difficult for a lot of folks—and I only wish he knew he wasn't alone, that he was loved," Joe Hill expressed, author of the story that was adapted into the film "The Black Phone," following Ransone's passing.

"Unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by," added François Arnaud, actor of the 'Heated Rivalry' show, on his social networks.