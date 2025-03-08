One police officer killed and another wounded in shooting in Newark, NJ

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de marzo, 2025

Two police officers were wounded in a shooting Friday in Newark, N.J. Both had to be transported to University Hospital, where one eventually died. The other is "fighting for their life in critical condition," the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association reported.

"Please keep their families, fellow Newark PD officers, and our entire New Jersey law enforcement community in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the organization asked.

The investigation into the incident near Carteret Street and Broadway is ongoing, according to reported FOX 5 New York. According to it, a suspect in the attack was reportedly hit by gunfire. Sources consulted by ABC 7 claim that a shooter is 14 years old.

State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said he is "closely monitoring" the situation.

Developing News.