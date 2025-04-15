Bernie Sanders calls for 'economic justice' at Coachella — where tickets start at $600

14 de abril, 2025

Bernie Sanders, the far-left Democratic senator, was at Coachella on Sunday, April 13. The story is laughable: an 83-year-old man shouting socialist slogans before a crowd of upper-class youth. "We need you to stand up and fight for justice, to fight for economic justice," Sanders told attendees of the famous music festival.

Coachella is a music and arts festival known worldwide for its shows and the type of audience it attracts each year: primarily young people who project an alternative yet sophisticated image. Attending Coachella has become a kind of status symbol of the cultural and economic level of the elite.

The cheapest ticket to Coachella used to cost $600. There are $1,500 tickets, and beer costs $15. Sanders is going to a festival full of young people who are very well off to tell them that the country is having a very hard time. To be honest, this is what the left has been doing for decades: convincing people who have a comfortable life that they are actually having a bad time. This is what the new left is all about, the one that understood that the worker was no longer a safe voter and that it had to speak to privileged young people.

Working class young people, who don't have $600 to attend a festival and are worried about taking food home daily, are not interested in Senator Sanders' kind of speech. The Democratic Party has become the party of an elite, of those who go to the most prestigious universities, of those who can spend days "protesting," of those who don't mind missing class. Young people are completely detached from reality and spend their days rambling on problems created by the far left, such as the supposed existence of dozens of genders and bizarre sexual theory.

The Democrat's Coachella speech is part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. What does Senator Sanders call oligarchy? Coachella attendees are precisely the oligarchy to millions of Americans who live day-to-day hardships. Senator Sanders and the Democratic Party, in general, should now openly acknowledge that they have become the party of the elites. There is nothing wrong with targeting the very wealthy; most people who have money in America have made it because they actually worked hard. The problem is to present yourself as the savior of the poorest when your proposals and your ideas are just "problems" of a privileged class.

What Senator Sanders is doing, with his extreme companions in the Democratic Party, is agglutinating an upper class youth who have never lived the problems of the working class, but who feel they have the intelligence to impose their visions and supposedly improve the situation of the workers. They are entirely wrong. They are elites telling the poorest that the country's problem is "systemic racism," that the biggest threat we have is pollution, and that people are unhappy because there is no "sexual freedom." None of their ideas helped solve the real problems of the working class.

As misguided as Senator Sanders' ideas are, his effort should not be underestimated. Sanders is betting heavily on young people, working years before the next election. The far-left senator doesn't have the right proposals, but he has the consistency and, for now, is the only Democrat who seems to be actively campaigning.