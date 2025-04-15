Trump considers pausing auto tariffs: 'They need time'
A month ago, the president had announced "permanent" tariffs of 25% on automobiles. The stance no longer looks so inflexible.
President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he is considering pausing tariffs on the auto industry. He explained that companies "need time" to adjust their supply chains and relocate their factories.
"I’m looking at something to help some of the car companies with it," Trump told reporters, explaining that the companies are going to need his cooperation to move their production from Canada, Mexico and elsewhere to the U.S.
“And they need a little bit of time because they’re going to make them here, but they need a little bit of time. So I’m talking about things like that,” the president added.
Trump's words demonstrate the volatility over his tariff decisions, which have upended the world's stock markets in recent weeks.
Economy
British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to the US due to tariffs
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Economy
'March madness' in the automotive world: Auto sales soared ahead of Trump's tariffs
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Trump's unpredictability is generating distrust and uncertainty among investors, causing drastic swings in stock markets and Treasury bonds and causing concern among the world's leading economists and financial analysts.
Some major financial institutions - such as JPMorgan - even changed their forecasts for the performance of the U.S. economy by 2025, including increasing the odds of a technical recession for the third and fourth quarters of the year as tariffs affect the economy.
Economy
JPMorgan es el primer gran banco de Wall Street en pronosticar una recesión en EEUU para este 2025
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Economy
CEO de BlackRock: “EEUU está muy cerca, si no ya dentro, de una recesión”
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
In particular, the 25% tariffs on the automotive industry have already generated significant repercussions, for better and for worse. For example, Hyundai (South Korea) announced a $20 billion multi-billion dollar investment in the U.S., including the construction of a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana. On the other hand, Jaguar Land Rover (UK) announced the temporary suspension of its car shipments to the U.S. while it fights the tariffs.