Smile Trump: 70% of Republicans consider themselves part of the "MAGA movement"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de abril, 2025

Donald Trump continues to enlarge his image in the Republican Party. According to a poll conducted by NBC News in March, more than 70% of Republicans consider themselves part of the "MAGA movement". The poll registered an increase of more than 20% between the previous edition, which dated November 2024.

A few days away from his famous 100 days in the White House, the president is witnessing how the Republican Party is getting closer and closer to his ideas and style, summarized in the acronym that gave birth to his movement. Although other politicians tried to take ownership of 'Make America Great Again', since 2015 Trump turned it into his personal brand.

According to their results, 36% of voters identified themselves as MAGA, evidencing a considerable increase compared to previous editions of the survey. Specifically, they had yielded 20% in January and 29% in November 2024.

The change was even more profound within the Republican Party. Indeed, the percentage of MAGA Republicans went from 55% in November 2024 to 71% in March of this year. "There’s also been a similar shift among college-educated men, from 21% in 2024 to 37% in March — also a 16-point increase," the poll stated.

"All of that shift is coming from Republicans," Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster with Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted the survey along with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, expressed in this regard. "Look at this transformed party, where in 14 months we’ve gone from 40% of Republicans saying they identify as MAGA to 71%," he added.

This level of support for Trump within the GOP carried over to his overall popularity as well. He matched his best approval rating in an NBC News poll, at 47%.