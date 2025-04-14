Florida: Woman accused of trafficking human bones via Facebook arrested

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de abril, 2025

Florida authorities arrested a woman accused of trafficking human bones through Facebook Marketplace, a platform owned by Meta Platforms.

Kymberlee Anne Schopper, 52, was taken to the Volusia County Jail on Thursday, but was released the next day after posting $7,500 bail.

The investigation into Schopper began in December 2023, when law enforcement obtained a report linking a business owned by the defendant to the sale of skeletal remains, including ribs, clavicles, vertebrae, and pieces of skulls. The business, named Wicked Wonderland, was located in Orange City.

As the investigation progressed, authorities came across Wicked Wonderland's Facebook Marketplace profile. The defendant allegedly claimed she sold bones of "delicate nature," which she said were obtained by purchasing them from "private sellers."

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment. She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature," law enforcement said in an affidavit collected by FOX 35 Orlando.

During a police operation, law enforcement seized all of the skeletal remains. Schopper claimed she was unaware that this type of transaction was illegal in Florida.

According to reports, each bone had a price tag. For example, a vertebra or rib cost $35, while clavicles, scapulae, or skull fragments were priced at $90. Customers wishing to purchase a partial skull had to pay $600.