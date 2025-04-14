An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shakes San Diego (California)

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de abril, 2025

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the city of San Diego (California) on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported through a comunicado.

Authorities located the epicenter of the quake in Julian, about 60 miles from San Diego. In the minutes that followed, several aftershocks were recorded, of a lower intensity than the first one.

The earthquake was also felt in Tijuana (Mexico), AFP reported.

For the moment, no casualties or injuries were reported. Nor material damage.

(NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT)