Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

Starbucks is changing its well-known, open-door policy with a new code of conduct in its stores. Now, the objective is to restrict free access to its spaces and services to people who do not make a purchase.

Previously, the company allowed anyone to enter, sit or use the facilities without consumption (this became a signature action of the company). However, this has been reversed. The measure seeks to stop behaviors such as prolonged stays by homeless people or criminals on its premises.

Staff can ask violators to leave

The new code of conduct also prohibits activities such as drinking alcohol brought in from outside, smoking, vaping, and drug use. The rules will be visible in all Starbucks-owned stores.

Jaci Anderson, a spokesperson for the company, explained that the new guidelines are intended to ensure that the spaces are more comfortable for customers who do make a purchase: "We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. By setting clear expectations for behavior, we can create a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone."

In the event that the rules are violated, staff will be allowed to ask violators to leave. In extreme situations, they could even turn to local authorities, the regulations note.