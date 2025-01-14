J.K. Rowling criticizes literary public's silence in wake of abuse allegations against Neil Gaiman

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de enero, 2025

J.K. Rowling criticized the literary community's silence in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against well-known writer Neil Gaiman. The Harry Potter creator recalled the case of Harvey Weinstein, who received similar accusations and was harshly questioned by the literary public.

"The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories" Rowling wrote on her X account.

Rowling's comments drew hundreds of responses, most notably from billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, who agreed with the writer and noted that "Their silence is deafening."

The accusations against Gaiman

Rowling's statements come on the same day a cover story in New York Magazine featured several women accusing Neil Gaiman, author of The Sandman and Coraline, of sexual assault.

At least eight women spoke with journalist Lila Shapiro to discuss their allegations against the writer. They were part of an article titled "There is no safe word." In that regard, the women recounted the episodes they -allegedly- experienced with Gaiman.

Several of them claimed that the writer forced them to engage in practices known as bondage, domination, submission and masochism (BDSM) without their consent. "And all of the women, at some point, played along, calling him their master, texting him afterward that they needed him, even writing that they loved and missed him." However, the report emphasized that Gaiman´s actions with these women went beyond what is typically understood as BDSM practices.

For his part, the writer denies the allegations. His representatives told the podcast Tortoise -in statements picked up by Variety- that "sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful."