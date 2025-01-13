Pollster says 57% of Greenlanders approve of US buyout

Trump assured that he is willing to acquire the island as a U.S. territory VOZ .

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de enero, 2025

A recent poll reveals that a majority of Greenlanders would support the idea of joining the United States, as Donald Trump has proposed on several occasions over the past few weeks.

According to a poll conducted by Patriot Polling and released Sunday, 57.3% of respondents expressed approval of Greenland becoming part of the U.S., while 37.4% opposed the idea. Another 5.3% were undecided.

President-elect Donald Trump recently proposed acquiring Greenland, a territory governed by Denmark, describing the move as an "absolute necessity."

The survey took a sample of 416 inhabitants of the autonomous territory over which Denmark retains some governing power. The total population of Greenland does not exceed 60,000 inhabitants on the census.

Notably, Patriot Polling, the organization behind the survey, is ranked only 1 star in fivethirtyeight polls. This is the first time the group has conducted research outside the United States. Notably, the survey was conducted during a visit by Donald Trump Jr.

Trump has reiterated his interest in buying Greenland, citing its strategic importance to the United States since the Cold War era. The island of Greenland has most of its territory inside the Arctic Circle, which has been described by numerous experts as one of the new key scenarios in global geopolitics pitting the United States, Russia and China against each other.

Despite these talks, experts largely rule out the feasibility of the United States acquiring Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has stated firmly that Greenland is not for sale, even as the president-elect continues to advocate the idea.

The Danish government clarified last week that it will continue to cooperate with the United States on Arctic Security issues and is open to expanding that coordination.