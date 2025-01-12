Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 11 de enero, 2025

Greenland's prime minister, Mute Egede, said he was open to the possibility of dialogue with Donald Trump. The comments come after the president-elect stated time and again the need to acquire the world's largest island.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote last Dec. 22 on his Truth Social account, through a reply to the post he used to announce the nomination of Ken Howery as the next ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.

More recently, he sent his son Donald Trump Jr. to the country, where he dialogued with locals and showed them a message from his father.

"We are ready"

In this context, Egede held a press conference saying he was "ready" to discuss the issue with the Republican, who will return to the White House on January 20.

However, he clarified that he does not intend to be part of the United States. "We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We want to be Greenlandic… of course it’s the Greenlandic people who decide their future," he continued.

Greenland has a land area slightly larger than Mexico and 80% of it is covered by ice. It has approximately 57,000 inhabitants, most of whom make their living from fishing and hunting.

Its attractiveness has to do with its strategic position in the Arctic and with the appearance of natural resources. With ice melting in recent years, it is estimated that the island has the largest deposits of rare earth after China. These minerals can be used to manufacture computers, electric cars and wind turbines, among many other things.