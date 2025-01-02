New York: Anti-Israel protesters call for "intifada revolution" just hours after New Orleans terror attack

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Anti-Israeli demonstrators, in Times Square, called for an "intifada revolution." The demonstration came just hours after a man killed at least 15 people in a terrorist attack in New Orleans while carrying an ISIS flag.

According to The Times of Israel, the demonstration was organized by socialist and anti-Israel groups such as the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation and the People's Forum. Videos were posted on social networks and several anti-Semitic comments were posted in response.

“The crowd chants 'There is only one solution: Intifada revolution', 'We will honor all our martyrs,' and 'Gaza you make us proud.' Many wear keffiyehs and face masks," The Times of Israel reported.

The event was recorded just after Shamsud-Din Jabbar ran over New Year's Eve partygoers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans with a pickup truck carrying an ISIS flag, killing at least 15 people.

President Joe Biden said that authorities are investigating the case as an act of terrorism. At a news conference at Camp David he called the attack "despicable."

In addition, Biden said the FBI informed him that just hours before the attack the man posted videos on social media suggesting that the Islamic State had inspired him to kill.