What is known about the terrorist attack in New Orleans?

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Authorities continue to release details about the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which left at least 15 dead and more than 35 injured. Recently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detailed that the attacker was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Texas native who is also an Army veteran.

According to The Washington Post, Jabbar reportedly left active duty after being caught in November 2014 driving drunk on an Army base.

"Authorities filed criminal charges against him in February 2015 and said Jabbar had been driving drunk on the Fort Bragg Military Reservation in North Carolina, an Army base that has since been renamed Fort Liberty. Jabbar pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor charge in May 2015, paid $210 in fines and assessments, and was sentenced to one year of probation, according to records in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina," noted The Washington Post.

In addition, the FBI explained that Jabbar drove a Ford pickup truck, allegedly rented, and was carrying weapons, a possible improvised explosive device and an ISIS flag. The man was fatally shot by authorities.

Similarly, Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent with the FBI in New Orleans, noted that Jabbar is presumed to have acted with help. As such, she urged anyone who has had contact with the suspect in the past 72 hours to contact authorities.

Meanwhile, victims who have been identified include a former open Princeton University recipient, a father of two and a recent high school graduate. Although authorities have not released the identities of the victims, several media outlets published the story of Martin Bech, 27; Reggie Hunter, 37; and Ni'Kyra Cheyenne Dedeaux.

"Many of them had arrived on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the promise of the year to come: a woman on the cusp of starting her studies to become a nurse, a father of two spending time with his cousin, a former Princeton University football player," reported The New York Times.

Upon learning of the event, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry lamented what happened. "A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning. Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene," the governor wrote on his X account.

It was inspired by ISIS, says Biden

For his part, Joe Biden assured that authorities are investigating the case as a terrorist act. He detailed, in a statement, that he instructed to make sure all resources are available. Then at a news conference at Camp David he called the attack "despicable."

In addition, Biden said the FBI informed him that just hours before the attack, the attacker posted videos on social media suggesting that the Islamic State had inspired him to kill.

The New York Times explained that a senior law enforcement official said Jabbar posted several videos on his Facebook account apparently directed at his family and in which he pledged allegiance to ISIS.

The attacker's brother assured the newspaper that Shamsud-Din Jabbar converted to Islam at a young age. However, he defended that, in his view, his action does not represent Islam. "This is more some type of radicalization, not religion," Abdur Jabbar mentioned.

The attack in New Orleans occurred around 3:15 a.m. when the suspect drove the van at high speed into the crowd. Then, upon crashing, he got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with three local police officers. Two officers were injured and the man shot and killed.

Specifically, the attack occurred near Canal and Bourbon streets during the city's French Quarter celebrations just hours before Notre Dame and the University of Georgia played in the 'Sugar Bowl.'

Investigation into whether Cybertruck explosion in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is related

On Wednesday morning, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded at the entrance to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The incident, which resulted in the death of the driver and left seven bystanders with minor injuries.The event is also being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

The explosion occurred in the hotel's valet parking area around 8:40 AM, after the driver stopped in front of the glass entrance doors.

Two officials revealed that the Cybertruck had been rented through Turo, the same company that provided the vehicle used in the New Orleans attack. This connection has intensified investigations, with the aim of identifying whether there is any link between the two events.