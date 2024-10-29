Sean 'Diddy' Combs is accused of sexually assaulting 10 and 17-year-old boys in new lawsuits

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

Music industry mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused in two new lawsuits of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy in 2005 and 2008 respectively.

According to the first lawsuit, the rapper allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted the 10-year-old boy in a New York hotel room in 2005. The little boy, according to the indictment, had traveled from California with his parents to meet with music industry representatives. However, during an audition for Combs, an associate of the rapper gave a drugged soft drink to the boy who was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

The indictment details that the boy lost consciousness and, when he awoke, Combs threatened to seriously injure his parents if he told them anything about what had happened.

The second lawsuit accuses the rapper of similarly assaulting a 17-year-old boy who wanted to compete for a spot on the reality series "Making the Band." The teenager, according to the indictment, was forced to have sex with Combs and a bodyguard.

The lawsuits were filed Monday in New York state Supreme Court. They are the latest sex assault allegations against Combs, who is incarcerated in a New York prison after pleading not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges contained in a separate indictment unsealed Sept. 17, a day after his arrest.

Combs' lawyers said Monday that the new allegations against their client are false and accused the plaintiffs' attorney, Anthony Buzbee, of seeking publicity.

Buzbee also represents the plaintiffs in other lawsuits against the rapper.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," Combs' lawyers said in statements picked up by AP. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Prosecutors have filed multiple charges against Combs, ranging from allegations of coercion and abuse toward women to using blackmail and violence to silence victims.