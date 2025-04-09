DOJ creates Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force

Published by Santiago Ospital 9 de abril, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday ordered the creation of a Second Amendment Enforcement Task Force. Its mission, as the top official explained, is to "advance President Trump’s pro-gun agenda and protect gun owners from overreach."

Composed of members from different agencies, such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the team will use public policy and lawsuits as ammunition. Bondi will chair the team.

The attorney general took aim at the Biden administration, which she says "placed an undue burden on gun owners and vendors," and asserted that "the fundamental individual right of Americans to keep and bear arms" had been treated as a "second-class right." "No more."

The DOJ pointed out that the formation of the task force is just one of the measures it will carry out to protect the Second Amendment, highlighting that just hours earlier they had repealed the "Zero Tolerance" policy of the previous administration.