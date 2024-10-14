Five new lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs added five lawsuits Monday to his nourishing judicial calendar.

Three unnamed men and two unnamed women sued him Monday in the Southern District of New York for events that occurred between 1995 and 2021. One of them claims Combs assaulted and raped her at a Manhattan hotel when she was a 19-year-old college student, according to a report by NBC News.

"There’s an overarching theme here, as you probably can see, which is basically Sean Combs feels like he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants to do it," Tony Buzbee, who filed the five complaints, told the outlet.

Buzbee announced just over a week ago that he would represent about 100 plaintiffs, including a then-9-year-old woman.

The cases against 'Diddy' Combs

Combs is awaiting his first trial, set for May 5, at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York City. He tried to get out on bail twice. Both times, he failed.

The artist's legal troubles began a year ago, when his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, sued him for physical and sexual abuse.

The case resurfaced with the publication of a video in which he is seen assaulting Ventura in a hotel. That one was followed by a string of rape and abuse allegations and even federal charges for a human trafficking scheme.