Coast Guard seizes 48,400 pounds of drugs worth more than $500 million in Florida port

Published by Agustina Blanco 9 de abril, 2025

The US Coast Guard seized more than 48,400 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, valued at more than $509 million, in Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

The drugs were seized during a four-month deployment of the US vessel James, which operated in the eastern Pacific Ocean. The operation, which involved the use of surveillance systems, drones, aircraft and boats, succeeded in intercepting several vessels and seizing the narcotics.

At a press conference in Port Everglades, Coast Guard officials, along with US Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, highlighted the significance of the seizure.

According to the officials, two cartel groups are believed to be strongly linked to the drug shipments. Bondi announced that there will be 11 separate prosecutions in the Middle District of Florida as a result of these interdictions, assuring that those responsible will be brought to justice.

"The drugs that you have seen today will no longer destroy lives,” Bondi said during the conference. "They will help us lock up the criminals."

Patel pointed out the authorities' commitment to get drugs off the streets and out of the markets, adding, “We are going to lock them up, they are no longer going to be free to roam.”

In addition, Patel used his X account to announce the seizure and said:

“Today we’re announcing yet another major narcotics seizure, this time in Port Everglades, Florida. 48,400 pounds of illicit narcotics worth over $509 million — now OFF American streets, thanks to the leadership of @AGPamBondi and our PANEX Task Force. This is what happens when you let good cops be cops.

Thank you @USCG, our local law enforcement partners, and our FBI support teams for your incredible work to save American lives.”

The operation was highlighted as an example of the Department of Justice's support for the fight against violent crime. The Coast Guard, DOJ and FBI emphasized that efforts like this are preventing narcotics from reaching the streets and, consequently, saving countless American lives.