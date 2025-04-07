Idaho extends death penalty to convicted pedophiles

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de abril, 2025

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill allowing the death penalty to be applied to convicted pedophiles. The law is set to take effect on July 1.

IBill 380, which strengthens penalties for convicted pedophiles, was introduced in Idaho. Members of the Idaho Senate have stated that it is time to impose harsher punishments for those accused of inappropriate conduct against minors.

According to the legislative language, if the defendant meets three of the 17 specified criteria, they could face the death penalty. Some of these factors include three or more incidents of lewd contact with a minor, the use of force, or the transmission of a venereal disease

"Just like capital murder destroys lives, aggravated sxual abuse of a young child devastates victims and families for generations," Brad Little said.

Attorney General Raul Labrador told KTVB that "Idaho's children and future generations deserve that measure of protection."

Lawmakers introduced this bill last year, but it was unsuccessful. After tweaking the language for clarity, it has now passed nearly unanimously.

In mid-March, Brad Little signed Bill 37 into law, making the firing squad the primary method of execution for those sentenced to death in Idaho.

Little pointed out that Idaho is also now the only state to make death by firing squad the primary method of execution. He added, "I commend my partners in the Legislature for strengthening Idaho's already powerful 'tough on crime' reputation among the states."