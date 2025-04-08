Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, dies at age 70

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de abril, 2025

Clem Burke, longtime drummer for Blondie, has died at age 70. This was reported by the pioneering band of the New Wave genre. The band said Burke died after a "battle with cancer."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," the band said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Born in New Jersey, Burke joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after Debbie Harry and Chris Stein founded the band that created hits like 'Heart of Glass.'

Clem Burke in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Clem Burke and his Blondie bandmates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The musical group expressed that Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie. He played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go's.

"His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of." Blondie highlighted.