Storm leaves at least 20 dead in the South and Midwest

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de abril, 2025

The strong storm that has hit much of the South and Midwest regions have so far left 20 dead and dozens injured, state and local authorities said. The death toll increased as the hours and days passed since the first casualties began to be reported late last week.

Among the dead are minors, such as a 9-year-old boy in Kentucky or a 5-year-old in Arkansas, and emergency services officials, including a Missouri firefighter who died while trying to rescue a group trapped by flooding.

The state with the highest death toll is Tennessee, where 10 people lost their lives. In 95 of its counties, a disaster declaration was activated and President Donald Trump ordered, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the deployment of resources to assist in relief efforts and evacuation of affected people.

"FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding beginning on April 2 and continuing. … The assistance is for all 95 Tennessee counties," the agency reported via a statement.

Other states where human losses were reported were Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Georgia. The governor of the latter, Brian Kemp, conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of two residents who died this past weekend.

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather. We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage," Kemp wrote on social media.

Images posted by various users on social media served to help emergency services locate hot spots and to provide a record of the severity of the situation in various areas. They also showed the aftermath of the rainfall and flooding in the states involved.

In addition to the fatalities, infrastructure was severely damaged, such as impassable roads and buildings partially or completely destroyed. Power outages were also caused by the storm.

In addition to the abundant rainfall and flooding and strong gusts of wind, another meteorological phenomenon that could be observed was the formation of tornadoes, which hit areas of Tennessee and Missouri, mainly.

Forecast

Over the next few days, the storm is forecast to continue, although it will subside as the week progresses. The storm front will move eastward, where somewhat heavier rainfall is expected. The hardest hit areas will be from the Gulf Coast to the southern Appalachians, where showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

Severe thunderstorms may also develop in the Tennessee Valley and Lower Mississippi Valley, with tornadoes and damaging wind gusts forming.