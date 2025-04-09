Intelligence warns of 'deceptive' methods used by China to hire federal officials

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de abril, 2025

Intelligence services are warning that foreign entities—particularly from China—are using "deceptive" methods to recruit current or former U.S. officials. The warning follows the Supreme Court ruling in favor of Donald Trump in the federal layoffs case.

In a public release, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) reported that Chinese intelligence services are using a specific modus operandi to persuade individuals with experience in federal agencies to accept job offers.

"Foreign intelligence entities, particularly those in China, are targeting current and former U.S. government (USG) employees for recruitment by posing as consulting firms, corporate headhunters, think tanks, and other entities on social and professional networking sites," the NCSC stated.

The agency added that these entities are using increasingly "more sophisticated strategies" to persuade U.S. officials and former officials, warning them not to fall into carefully crafted traps.

"Their deceptive online job offers, and other virtual approaches, have become more sophisticated in targeting unwitting individuals with USG backgrounds seeking new employment. Current and former federal employees should beware of these approaches and understand the potential consequences of engaging," the NCSC added.

China accuses U.S. of spying

In response to this warning, the Chinese communist regime did not deny the allegations. Instead, it accused the United States of engaging in "irresponsible practices" and conducting "global espionage without any disguise," according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, in statements as quoted by Reuters.