Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for more than 75 countries, raises China's tariffs to 125%

Published by Santiago Ospital 9 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in reciprocal tariffs on several countries for three months. He also assured that they will be reduced by 10% "effective immediately."

The president made the decision public in a post on Truth Social, in which he highlighted that more than 75 countries had contacted the government to "negotiate a solution" and that they had not "retaliated in any way, shape, or form."

The notable exception was China: "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately." Hours earlier, Beijing had announced a further increase in tariffs on U.S. goods, reaching a cumulative 84%.

"At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable."