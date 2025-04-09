EU approves first tariff package in response to Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de abril, 2025

The countries of the European Union on Wednesday backed the first package of measures against tariffs announced by the United States.

The European Commission's proposal is a response to the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed last month by the White House that took effect on March 12.

The approved package provides for tariffs of 25% and in a few cases 10%, adding more than $22 billion to the cost of U.S. products.

The member states' vote of approval means that, once the commission's internal processes have been completed and the implementing act published, the countermeasures will take effect as of April 15.

The tariffs will be applied in three phases: April, May and December. According to AFP, the measures approved by Brussels aim to impose tariffs on soybeans, cosmetic products and motorcycles.

In a statement, the European Commission applauded the decision adopted by the countries of the bloc and stated that the measures "can be suspended at any time," in case the U.S. accepts a "fair and balanced" agreement.

"The E.U. considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy," the statement specified.

The U.S. recently announced two other types of tariffs affecting the E.U.: 25% on cars, which came into force on April 3, and another 20% general tariff that takes effect today.