Former British PM Boris Johnson suffers ostrich attack in Texas
While on vacation in the United States, the Conservative and his family drove past an open zoo and had a minor mishap with a Texas ostrich.
British Conservative Boris Johnson, prime minister until 2022, suffered an ostrich attack in Texas during his family vacation.
The incident was recorded on video by his wife, who uploaded the images to social networks.
In them, you can see how, as the family drives through an open zoo in Texas, an ostrich sticks its head into the vehicle.
The family watches, amused, as the animal approaches Boris Johnson. Then, the ostrich, with its head inside the vehicle, pecks the former British prime minister on the hand.
Despite the fact that Boris Johnson cursed through his teeth at the time of the attack, there does not appear to be a serious, or even minor, injury.