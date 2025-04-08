Former British PM Boris Johnson suffers ostrich attack in Texas

Published by Juan Peña 8 de abril, 2025

British Conservative Boris Johnson, prime minister until 2022, suffered an ostrich attack in Texas during his family vacation.

The incident was recorded on video by his wife, who uploaded the images to social networks.

In them, you can see how, as the family drives through an open zoo in Texas, an ostrich sticks its head into the vehicle.

The family watches, amused, as the animal approaches Boris Johnson. Then, the ostrich, with its head inside the vehicle, pecks the former British prime minister on the hand.

Despite the fact that Boris Johnson cursed through his teeth at the time of the attack, there does not appear to be a serious, or even minor, injury.