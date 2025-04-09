US to screen immigration applicants for Jew-hatred posts on social media

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de abril, 2025

The federal government announced on Wednesday that it intends to start screening social media posts from those who apply to immigrate to the United States for Jew-hatred.

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” stated Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

Kristi Noem, the U.S. secretary of homeland security “has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism—think again. You are not welcome here,” McLaughlin said.

