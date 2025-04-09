Trump sanctions entities that collaborate with Iran on development of its nuclear program

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de abril, 2025

Hours after it became known that the United States and Iran will meet in Oman this Saturday, the Trump administration has imposed new sanctions on different entities and individuals collaborating with the Iranian regime on the development of its nuclear program.

Specifically, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), an agency integrated in the Department of the Treasury (USDT), has been in charge of penalizing five entities and one individual who manufacture and sell technology necessary for the development of nuclear weaponry to regime entities Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Technology Centrifuge Company of Iran (TESA).

"The Iranian regime’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons remains a grave threat to the United States and a menace to regional stability and global security," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Treasury will continue to leverage our tools and authorities to disrupt any attempt by Iran to advance its nuclear program and its broader destabilizing agenda," the top USDT official added.

The sanctioned entities are Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company, Pegah Aluminum Arak Company, Reactors Construction and Development Company, Azarab Industries Co. and Thorium Power Company.

The individual fined is Majid Mosallat, chairman of the board of directors of Atbin Ista Technical and Engineering Company.

US-Iran summit in Oman

Both Donald Trump and the Iranian regime have confirmed that they will hold a "very important" meeting in which they will discuss issues of particular relevance such as the nuclear program.

The president, after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that this meeting will be "high-level," while reiterating that Iran "can't have a nuclear weapon." "And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with," Trump added, alluding to a military escalation in the Middle East.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, limited himself to confirming the date and place of the meeting, without giving further statements on the matter.

Araghchi, as head of the regime's diplomacy, will be Iran's leading voice at the meeting, while Steve Witkoff will lead the U.S. delegation.