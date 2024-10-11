The woke side of the Force: 'Star Wars' introduces first transgender character

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

To continue embracing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) standards, the Disney-influenced "Star Wars" saga has decided to incorporate a transgender character. The character is Sister, a stormtrooper, who appears in the recently released book "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers."

According to the book's description, Sister "expressed her gender identity differently than her fellow troopers" simply by hiding who was underneath the uniform and for fear of not being accepted.

The character will wear the usual white stormtroopers suit, but with a twist: it will have stripes with colors that resemble the trans flag.

Sister had already appeared in other literary Star Wars installments, such as, for example, in the book Queen's Hope, in which she helped other well-known characters of the franchise like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi fight against their enemies.

But Sister has never been part of the cast of a Star Wars production in film or television. It is not unreasonable to think that it may be done in the future, knowing that much of the film rights to the franchise are held by Disney, a company that makes no secret of its sympathy for DEI standards and woke policies.

Criticism of 'Star Wars'

