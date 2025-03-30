Richard Chamberlain, star of 'Shogun' and 'Thorn Birds,' dies at age 90

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de marzo, 2025

Actor and singer Richard Chamberlain, who rose to fame in the 1960s medical series Dr. Kildare died Saturday. He was 90.

The death of the king of miniseries with hit ratings such as Shogun and The Thorn Birds, was confirmed by Variety, via publicist Harlan Boll. The actor passed away in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from complications stemming from a stroke, according to Boll.

"Our beloved Richard is now with the angels," Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain's longtime partner, also said in a statement.

"He is free and soaring to the loved ones who have gone before us. How blessed we were to have known such an incredible and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him up to his next great adventure," he added according to the magazine.

He played the role of Aramis in the film trilogyThe Three Musketeers (1973),The Four Musketeers (1974) and The Return of the Musketeers (1989); he played Allan Quatermain in King Solomon's Mines (1985) and The Lost City of Gold (1986); and he first played Jason Bourne in the 1988 telefilm The Bourne Identity.

He starred in other notable films, such as Petulia, The Music Lovers and Peter Weir's The Last Wave. However, his image remained tied to the small screen, where he played multiple characters, from England's Edward VIII and novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald to World War II hero Raoul Wallenberg.

Chamberlain also proved his worth in the theater with an acclaimed production of Hamlet and other Shakespearean interpretations.

George Richard Chamberlain also did musical theater.