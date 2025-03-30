Satanic leader arrested for beating Catholic protester in Kansas Capitol altercation
Three other people were also arrested.
Michael Stewart, a leader of a Satanist group, was arrested after punching a Catholic protester in a fight inside the Kansas Capitol after the 'Satanic Grotto' organization attempted to hold a 'Black Mass' in the rotunda.
Stewart, along with about 30 members of the Satanic group, gathered in front of the Kansas legislative palace to protest what they consider favoritism toward Christians. According to the group, they were fighting for freedom of speech.
While what the Satanists labeled a 'Black Mass' was taking place, hundreds of Christian protesters arrived at the site for a counter-demonstration.
A Catholic man stopped a Satanist from desecrating the Host at the Kansas State Capitol by consuming it as soon as it touched the ground.

The moment Satanist THUG gets arrested during attempted Black Mass in Kansas
The Satanic Grotto leader threw two punches at a Catholic half his size and the Catholic didn't even flinch
At the site, several Catholic people sang Christian hymns and exhorted the Satanists to "accept Jesus."
Tempers then began to flare, especially when Catholic members accused the group led by Stewart of stealing hosts from a local Catholic church to use in their pagan celebration. Once at the Capitol, Stewart punched a Catholic protester, prompting responses from Kansas Highway Patrol officers, who tackled and handcuffed him as he shouted, "Hail, Satan!"
In addition to Stewart, two other people linked to the Satanist leader, Jocelyn Frazee, 32; and Sean Anderson, 50; were also arrested for unlawful assembly.
According to Fox News Digital, Frazee was not set bail while there is still no information on Anderson's case.
In addition to the Satanic members, a Christian protester, Marcus Schroeder, 21, was arrested for disorderly conduct after attempting to snatch Stewart's script. His bail was set at $1,000, equal to the figure for Stewart, who has already been released after paying the amount set by authorities.