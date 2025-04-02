Hate crimes against Jews, Muslims rose in 2024 as overall rates fell, study says

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 1 de abril, 2025

While hate crime rates in 42 U.S. cities declined by almost 3% overall in 2024, crimes against Jews rose 12%, and those against Muslims rose 18%, according to preliminary data from a new multi-city survey by an emeritus researcher from California State University, San Bernardino.

Brian Levin, professor emeritus of criminal justice at the public school and founder of its Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, stated that crimes against Jews and Muslims “rose for a fourth consecutive year and were accelerated by the Gaza War.”

While anti-Muslim hate crimes rose at a higher rate than incidents of Jew-hatred, hate crimes against Jews accounted for the largest percentage of hate crimes overall at 25%.

The study also stated that other ethnicity-related hate crimes fell in 2024, but most were within the margin of error.

Incidents of antisemitism on college campuses increased by 3,000% in 2024, according to a report from StopAntisemitism. In 2023, anti-Jewish hate crimes in the United States increased by 63%, according to data released by the FBI.

